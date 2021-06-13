Latest update June 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

STSC small goal competition on today

Jun 13, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The South Turkeyen Sports Committee (STSC) and Bannas Foundation will be hosting a 3-a-side small goal football competition today at Beterverwagting Tarmac. Action will commence at 08:00hrs and among the teams set to take part are Vryheid’s Lust, Plaisance, Better Hope and the home team.
Entrance fee is $1,000 per player and at stake are trophies and medals sponsored by Roysdale Forde, Johnny Barnwell, Kevin Walcott and Rodwell Williams. All covid-19 regulations will be observed.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

DoS Ninvalle has firsthand look at Burnham Park Track & Field Facility

DoS Ninvalle has firsthand look at Burnham Park Track & Field...

Jun 13, 2021

Kaieteur News – With the intention to be up to date with the progress of construction works at facilities being constructed by the Government of Guyana with a view of enhancing the ability of...
Read More
Shepherd inks six-month contract with Ginseng Up

Shepherd inks six-month contract with Ginseng Up

Jun 13, 2021

Champion of Champions Dominoes on today

Champion of Champions Dominoes on today

Jun 13, 2021

STSC small goal competition on today

STSC small goal competition on today

Jun 13, 2021

WeCare Independence Softball Cup continues today

WeCare Independence Softball Cup continues today

Jun 13, 2021

Shimron & Nirvani Hetmyer Trust Fund assists over one thousand families with food hampers in joint BCB/RHTYSC Project

Shimron & Nirvani Hetmyer Trust Fund assists...

Jun 13, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • ALL GUYANESE SHOULD KNEEL

    The most powerful position is not standing tall on your two feet. The most powerful position is to be on your knees in prayer. All... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]