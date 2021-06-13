STSC small goal competition on today

Latest update June 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 13, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The South Turkeyen Sports Committee (STSC) and Bannas Foundation will be hosting a 3-a-side small goal football competition today at Beterverwagting Tarmac. Action will commence at 08:00hrs and among the teams set to take part are Vryheid’s Lust, Plaisance, Better Hope and the home team.
Entrance fee is $1,000 per player and at stake are trophies and medals sponsored by Roysdale Forde, Johnny Barnwell, Kevin Walcott and Rodwell Williams. All covid-19 regulations will be observed.
Jun 13, 2021Kaieteur News – With the intention to be up to date with the progress of construction works at facilities being constructed by the Government of Guyana with a view of enhancing the ability of...
Jun 13, 2021
Jun 13, 2021
Jun 13, 2021
Jun 13, 2021
Jun 13, 2021
Kaieteur News- I was sent a clip from Mark Benschop’s Facebook interview with Khemraj Ramjattan last week. Benschop asked... more
The most powerful position is not standing tall on your two feet. The most powerful position is to be on your knees in prayer. All... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the wake of the economic damage done by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]