STSC small goal competition on today

Kaieteur News – The South Turkeyen Sports Committee (STSC) and Bannas Foundation will be hosting a 3-a-side small goal football competition today at Beterverwagting Tarmac. Action will commence at 08:00hrs and among the teams set to take part are Vryheid’s Lust, Plaisance, Better Hope and the home team.

Entrance fee is $1,000 per player and at stake are trophies and medals sponsored by Roysdale Forde, Johnny Barnwell, Kevin Walcott and Rodwell Williams. All covid-19 regulations will be observed.