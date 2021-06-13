Soldier beats cops trying to arrest him

Latest update June 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 13, 2021 News
A soldier attached to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was arrested on Friday evening after he beat a party of policemen, about 18:15 hours at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
According to a police report, a group of police on a mobile patrol came upon the suspect at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, who started to verbally abuse the ranks with expletives.
He was warned about his conduct and told to desist from such behaviour, but he continued in a loud tone of voice causing persons to gather at the scene.
As one rank attempted to arrest the soldier, he began assaulting the said rank with several chucks and cuffs about his body. Upon seeing this, a police sergeant and other ranks attempted to render assistance, but they were also assaulted with cuffs and chucks causing one cop to receive injuries to his mouth.
Subsequently, the soldier was subdued by the team, arrested and taken to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station, where he was placed into custody pending charges. The team of policemen was examined by a doctor on duty at the West Demerara Regional Hospital and medical certificates were obtained.
