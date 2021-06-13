Shimron & Nirvani Hetmyer Trust Fund assists over one thousand families with food hampers in joint BCB/RHTYSC Project

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) over the course of last week once again joined hands to assist hundreds of families affected by the ongoing flood situation in the Ancient County.

The two organisations, with funding from the Shimron and Nirvani Hetmyer Trust Fund distributed food hampers across the County over a five day period. The attacking West Indies middle order batsman donated three million dollars to the BCB last week for the project with the members of the RHTY&SC assisting with packing and distribution of the hampers.

BCB President Hilbert Foster disclosed that the Hetmyer’s contacted him to make the offer and he agreed on behalf of both organisations to be apart. The original target was 800 hampers but with proper planning, the organisers were able to share out 917 large and 304 smaller hampers from West Berbice to Crabwood Creek in the Upper Corentyne area.

The large hampers were made up of 20 items while the smaller hampers had 12 items. The BCB used its connections with its member clubs to distribute the hampers with a total of fifty six clubs and the Sub Associations benefitting.

Among the clubs who assisted in the distribution process were Kendall Union Sports Star, Bush Lot United, West Berbice, Chesney, Albion, Port Mourant, Kildonan, Upper Corentyne Cricket Association, Cut and Load, Belvedere United, Fyrish, Nigg Intruders, Hampshire, Rose Hall Canje, Edinburgh, Mt Sinai, Guymine, Young Warriors and East Bank Berbice.

Foster informed that due to the large number of clubs, the organisers were able to reach a wider network of persons. Donations were also made to several NGO’S, public institutions and religious organisations including Little Angels, Service to Humanity and the Rose Hall Town Mayor and Town Council.

BCB Public Relations Officer, Simon Naidu said that the organising team was shocked at the conditions that their fellow Berbicians were living under due to the excessive flooding and were delighted to be of assistance.

He extended gratitude to the Hetmyers for their assistance, noting that the couple over the past three years has invested in the development of Berbice cricket which has made a positive difference in the lives of the less fortunate.

Hetmyer, who is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League has, since the election of Foster to the BCB Presidency sponsored several cricket tournaments, donated balls to all clubs, sponsored educational grants to less fortunate players, sponsored numerous charity programmes as well as sponsored Berbice Inter County MVP programmes, among others.

The Hetmyers have expressed happiness to assist their fellow Berbicians in a time of need and committed themselves to assisting in the future. The former West Indies U-19 Captain stated that he has full confidence in the leadership of the BCB to use his contribution for the intended purpose.