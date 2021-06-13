Shepherd inks six-month contract with Ginseng Up

Kaieteur News – West Indies and national all-rounder, Romario Shepherd signed a six-month sponsorship contract with Ginseng Up on Thursday last. Shepherd will be the newest face of Ginseng Up as both the brand and Shepherd looks to build a relationship that will last well into the future.

During the contract signing, the Guyana Amazon Warrior noted that this was a positive move by Ginseng, “I’m really excited to be representing this great product and I’m even more happy because it’s something I would normally buy and enjoy. So, I’m hoping that this would be the start of a great relationship with the brand and myself,” Shepherd mentioned.

Brand Manager for Ginseng Up, Gabriell Lopes shared her delight in having Shepherd as the face of Ginseng Up.

“We are delighted to sign Romario Shepherd as our Ambassador for Ginseng Up. Romario is a great role model for youths who aspire to excel in sport as he exemplifies dedication and focus in cricket. We would like to wish Romario the very best in his upcoming games,” Lopes noted.

Meanwhile, Country Manager of Carib Brewery Limited (CBL), Kelvin Singh was excited for the partnership with the talented right-handed medium pacer.

“The team is extremely proud and happy to welcome Mr. Romario Shepherd as a Brand Ambassador for Ginseng Up. Romario is one of the most improved and exciting cricketers in the region…he has proven this both on the regional and international stage. On behalf of the wider team, I would like to wish him a successful regional and international season,” Singh said.

Shepherd is expected to head out to St. Lucia where he will be in training for the upcoming tour of Australia to the West Indies before joining the Guyana Amazon Warriors for their CPL campaign.