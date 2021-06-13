Salesman confesses to staging robbery after CCTV footage contradicts story

A 26-year-old salesman/driver of Associates Brands, of Lot ‘A’ Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD), has been arrested after he confessed to staging a robbery on Friday at Stabroek Market.

Reports are that the salesman and two deliverymen went to Stabroek Square to deliver the company’s products to their customers and uplift payments.

However, as his two colleagues were making deliveries, the salesman stayed in the enclosed tray of the truck, which was left open, and began counting the day’s sales. He alleged that he was confronted by two bandits, who entered the canter and demanded he hand over the cash he had in a black plastic bag.

The driver claimed that he complied and handed over the cash, after which the bandits escaped north along Water Street. The police said that the salesman reported the robbery and soon after, an investigation was launched. Law enforcement officers then reviewed CCTV footage from the area, which didn’t support the victim’s story.

The cops then confronted the salesman about his story and he confessed to the police that he had concocted the entire story and took the day’s sales for himself. He then identified his two friends who he had called to collect the money from him. As a result, a party of policemen went to Regent Street, where one of the identified men was apprehended with a red haversack on his back.

A search was conducted on the man and the haversack, and a total of $502,630 in cash was found. When questioned about the cash, the man told cops that it was given to him by the company’s salesman. He was then arrested and escorted to Brickdam Police Station, where he was informed of the allegation and cautioned. He then gave a written statement, which was also obtained from the salesman.

The salesman then contacted their third accomplice and asked him to show up at the police station; the man showed up, was also told of the allegations, and arrested. The trio remains in custody as the investigation continues.