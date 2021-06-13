Guyanese teen accepted into Howard University, needs help pursuing engineering dream

Moriah Hamilton, a 19-year-old resident of Sophia in Greater Georgetown, has her sight set on pursuing her studies at Howard University in the USA, but she cannot achieve that goal without the assistance of the public. The teenager, who is full of energy and vision, was accepted into the Ivy League American University on a partial scholarship to major in Civil Engineering, and minor in Communications.

However, the total cost to attend the prestigious school is $45,000, which is far more than her single working-class mother can afford. As such, the youth has reached out to the public in hope that kind-hearted citizens will help her raise the money to pursue her education.

“The total cost of my attendance is $45,000 USD, and Howard has awarded me with a scholarship of $19,000 USD, which leaves $26,000 USD to be paid each year. Unfortunately, my single parent mother of three is unable to cover the cost for my attendance, and I have decided to reach out to the public, government and companies for financial assistance,” she said.

In her appeal for financial assistance, the teenager started a “Go Fund Me” campaign, in which she explained her educational background and career aspirations. According to the information, Hamilton related that her family suffered economic difficulties earlier in life which caused them severe loss, and even resulted in homelessness twice.

However, she said that her mother believed in ensuring that she and her siblings had the best education and worked hard to make sure she attended school. In the end, Hamilton said, she was able to make her proud by gaining all passes in CSEC at Mae’s High School and CAPE exams at Queens College. She also aced her Scholastic Assessment Test (SATs), and later applied to overseas colleges in a bid to pursue her higher education. Hamilton noted that Howard accepted her after she applied for several scholarships.

“They shared my sentiments and aspiration and decided to offer me a partial scholarship,” she added.

The teen said that her achievements have enabled her to stand as a “proud anomaly”, a symbol of diversity in the STEM field, and a beacon for individuals who strive to reach their fullest potentials despite the communities or identities that are ‘supposed’ to determine the extent of one’s success.

In addition to academic pursuits, Hamilton volunteers a great portion of her time with the Youth in Natural Resources Initiative which lobbies for the sustainable development and education about Guyana’s Natural Resources. The teen is also a ‘Climate Change Youth Ambassador’ for UNICEF Regional Consultative Committee, which endorses climate change initiatives in the Caribbean, and the ‘Girl Build Girl Foundation’ which promotes women empowerment.

Her activism is exercised through her Instagram page, @green_tea_gy which enlightens Guyanese and Caribbean youths on ideas and issues in the sectors of green engineering, sustainable development, and environmental activism.

She told Kaieteur News that “Indeed, while my story is not unique, it echoes the aspirations of many young girls and boys throughout Guyana who dare to dream.”

“I hope that the Guyanese people will be inspired by my story and help me to fulfill my dream to attend Howard University,” Hamilton said.

Persons interested in assisting the teenager can contact her on telephone numbers: 688-3670 and 689-8572 or visit her ‘Go Fund Me’ page at: https://gofund.me/d63fe5d4.