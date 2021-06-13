Latest update June 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

DoS Ninvalle has firsthand look at Burnham Park Track & Field Facility

Jun 13, 2021 Sports

Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle (right) holds discussions with the project Consultant (2nd right) and Engineers.

Kaieteur News – With the intention to be up to date with the progress of construction works at facilities being constructed by the Government of Guyana with a view of enhancing the ability of athletes to be properly prepared at every level, recently appointed Director of Sport (DoS) Steve Ninvalle on Friday last travelled to the Ancient County of Berbice.
There, Ninvalle had a firsthand look at the Track and Field Facility being constructed at Burnham Park, New Amsterdam. Mirrowing the proactive approach that has been brought to the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport by Minister, the Honourable Charles Ramson Jr., Ninvalle met with Aqua Sun Designs Inc. Consultant Orin Boyce, Engineer Jason Baptiste and Ryan Ramsarran Engineer attached to BK International.
Kaieteur Sport understands that the visit is one of several being made by the recently appointed DoS and coincides with the Governments push to deliver on promises to the sport fraternity.
When completed, the tracks will be 400M in dimension and outfitted with eight-lanes and will also have all facilities to host International Track and Field events.

