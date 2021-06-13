Champion of Champions Dominoes on today

Kaieteur News – The Champion of Champions Dominoes competition will be contested today at R and R Sports Club, 75 Meadowbrook Gardens, hosted by Senior Organising Secretary of the Guyana Dominoes League (GDL), Mark Wiltshire.

Entrance fee is $15,000 per team with the winner set to take home a trophy and $175,000 along with 9 medals while the runner-up will receive a trophy and $75,000, third place a trophy and $35,000 and fourth place a trophy and $15,000.

Prizes will also be given to the best Female player, MVP, Female sharing the first love and player of the match in the final. All GNDF rules in will in effect and covid-19 guidelines will be observed.

Among the teams expected to participate are Spartans, F and H, Gold is Money, Angels, C6, Players, Thunder, B13, Executive and All Season. Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659 8672 to register.