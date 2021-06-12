We leaders in hiding

Latest update June 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 12, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De boss of a big company needed to call one of he employees about wan urgent problem at wuk. He dialed de employee home phone number and a child whisper – “Hello?”
“Is your Daddy home?”
“Yes.”
May I talk with him?” de man asked.
To de surprise of de boss, the child whispered, “No.”
Wanting to talk with an adult, de boss asked, “Is your Mommy there?”
“Yes,” de child answered.
“May I talk with her?”
Again the child say, “No.”
“Is there anyone else there besides you,” asked de boss.
“Yes,” whispered de child “A policeman.”
Wondering what a policeman would be doing at his employee’s home, de boss asked,
“May I speak with the policeman?”
“No, he’s busy”, whispered de child.
“Busy doing what?” asked de boss.
“Talking to Daddy and Mommy and the Fireman.”
Growing concerned and even worried as he heard what sounded like a helicopter through de receiver, de boss asked, “What is that noise?”
“A hello-copper,” de whispering child said.
“What is going on there?” asked de boss, now alarmed.
In an awed, whispering voice de child said, “The search team just landed the hello-copper!”
Alarmed, concerned and more dan just a little frustrated de boss asked, “Why are they there?”
Still whispering, de child said, “They’re looking for me!”
Talk half and find out why we leaders stonewalling when it comes to we oil!
