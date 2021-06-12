Latest update June 12th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

US$112.4M Linden-Mabura Road loan document presented to National Assembly

Jun 12, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh on Thursday presented the $22.5 billion (US$112,432,000) loan for the construction of the Linden-Mabura Hill Road in National Assembly.
Minister Singh told the House that the loan agreement for the 121-kilometre thoroughfare was signed on February 24, 2021 between the Government and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).
The road project ranks high on the PPP/C Administration’s development agenda, as it will revolutionise travel between Region Ten and the hinterland, since the existing thoroughfare is difficult to use during the rainy seasons.
Construction is expected to begin during the last quarter of 2021 and completed by the end of 2024. The upgraded road will improve connectivity between the coast and the hinterland.
Additionally, 22 consultants have submitted Expressions of Interest (EOI) and several of them have been shortlisted. The Administration expects a consultant to be on board for the project by September this year.
The Ministry of Public Works is conducting the project and has retained Mott McDonald UK in association with SRKN’gineering as supervisory consultant.
Last December, Dr. Singh commended the President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Government for nurturing a stable political climate that facilitates funding from foreign financial institutions.
“Since the return of democracy to Guyana on August 2, last, as you would have seen President Irfaan Ali, his Government, has set about in a very, very diligent way to re-engage the international community with a view to restoring the relationships with our major development partners, multilateral and bilateral…The discussion on this project has been going on for a long time so the conversation on the project in fact predates our demitting of office in 2015,” Minister Singh had said.
At the time, Dr. Singh lauded the spinoff benefits from the project, which includes but is not limited to the bolstering of ecotourism through the improved access to tourist hotspots, such as the Iwokrama Rain Forest. The US$190 million road is being funded jointly by the CDB, the United Kingdom (UK), and Guyana. The UK is providing US$66 million and Guyana, the remaining US$12 million.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Former GNDF President Faye Joseph laid to rest

Former GNDF President Faye Joseph laid to rest

Jun 12, 2021

Kaieteur News – `Former President of Guyana National Dominoes Federation (GNDF), 54 year-old Faye Joseph was laid to rest yesterday at the La Repentir cemetery following a funeral service which...
Read More
RHTY&SC cricket teams continue to make a positive difference

RHTY&SC cricket teams continue to make a...

Jun 12, 2021

Quinton de Kock 141* gives South Africa control before West Indies stutter again

Quinton de Kock 141* gives South Africa control...

Jun 12, 2021

Key findings from Women in Basketball survey

Key findings from Women in Basketball survey

Jun 12, 2021

BCB unveil historic Grounds Enhancement Project in the Upper Corentyne Sub-Association

BCB unveil historic Grounds Enhancement Project...

Jun 12, 2021

Faye Joseph to be laid to rest today

Faye Joseph to be laid to rest today

Jun 11, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]