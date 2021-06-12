Three more die of COVID-19

Latest update June 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 12, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Three persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. According to the Ministry of Health (MoH), the latest fatalities are that of a 72-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), a 65-year-old woman from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and a 97-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
The Health Ministry in its press release said their deaths have increased the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 422. All three persons died over a three-day period while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 108 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 18,196.
The dashboard also shows that 21 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 102 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,541 in home isolation and three persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 16,110 recoveries have been recorded.
