RHTY&SC cricket teams continue to make a positive difference

Kaieteur News – The eleven (11) cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) over the past week continued their community developmental programmes by reaching out to two organisations in the Ancient County.

The club’s Assistant Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu who has direct responsibility for the teams, informed that they strongly believe that the more you give, the more blessings you would receive. Most importantly, the club wants its members to understand that it is their civil duty to make a positive difference in society while being positive role models and mentors to their peers.

The teams handed over six overhead fans to the St Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church of Port Mourant and a grass cutter to the Humanitarian Mission of Babu John, Port Mourant. The teams also donated 60 food hampers to the Mayor and Town Council of Rose Hall Town for distribution to residents of the Township affected by flooding.

Naidu stated that the Catholic Community of Port Mourant holds a special place in the history of Guyana’s leading youth and sports club as it was the church youth club that founded the RHTY&SC in 1990. Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster also remains a committed Roman Catholic who is determined to return his church to its former glory in Port Mourant.

The fans were installed and handed over to Parish Priest Ramesh Vanan who expressed gratitude to the club. Head of the Humanitarian Mission, Suresh Sugrim contacted the club for assistance in the form of a grass cutter and his request was granted within two hours.

Foster and Organising Secretary Robby Kissoonlall handed over the grass cutters on behalf of the teams to Administrator of the Mission, Ms Raj Sugrim who explained that with a very large compound, the mission is forced to use limited funds to clean the compound on a regular basis. The donation of the grass cutter would be a major boost to the work of the Mission and he {Sugrim} wished the 11 teams of the club all the success on and off the cricket field.

Foster who is also President of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) and Vice President of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), stated that no other club in the history of cricket in Guyana has made a positive difference like the RHTY&SC and he called on his fellow members to uphold their proud record of serving others.

RHTY&SC has produced a combined 107 players for Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies. Among the players currently playing for the club are Kevin Sincalir, Kevlon Anderson, Keith Simpson, Clinton Pestano, Eon Hooper, Jonathan Rampersaud, Slyus Tyndall, Sheneeta Grimmond, Shabaki Gajnabi and Delbert Hicks.

The official sponsors of the teams who over the past 25 years have won a combined 101 tournaments are Poonai Pharmacy, Farfan and Mendes Ltd, Bakewell, Pepsi, Metro, Vitality Inc and the National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO).

The teams are – Poonai Pharmacy U-12 and 13, Farfan and Mendes U-15, Bakewell U-17 and Second Division, Pepsi U-19 and Intermediate, Vitality Inc. U-23, Metro Females, Namilco Thunderbolt Flour U-21 and First Division are mandated by the management of the club to successfully complete over three hundred small projects each year as part of their personal development programmes.