President orders probe into drug shortage in Berbice

Kaieteur News – Following several complaints from residents about the shortage of basic drugs and other pharmaceutical supplies at the Mibicuri Hospital, Port Mourant Hospital and New Amsterdam Hospital, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali read the proverbial riot Act to Regional Health Officer, Dr. Vishalya Sharma. This occurred during the Head of State’s visit to Johanna, Black Bush Polder on Wednesday. The visit was part of the President’s initiative to assess flood-affected areas.

During that exercise, residents wasted no time to expose the state of health care at some of the hospitals.

President Ali then called on Dr. Vishalya Sharma to come forward and said, “There is no communication…this is not what was communicated to us. When we came into government, we had billions of dollars in expired drugs dumped, we are investing to get drugs and I have asked all the Regional Health Officers to give us a list of all the drugs and I was assured that you don’t have any shortage here, that was the last thing that was told to me…you were at a meeting with me, this lady is saying since January, they don’t have the drugs, this is ridiculous now.”

Residents mentioned that medication for high blood pressure, diabetes, and gas was among some they were told are not available.

Kampattie Samaroo was one of the residents who told the President that she went Mibicuri Hospital with high blood pressure and was not able to get any of the medication, which she needed since the hospital did not have any. She said she was forced to purchase the medication at a pharmacy in Rose Hall.

After hearing the testimonies of the residents, the RHO said she was not aware of the shortage. But the President quickly retorted, “How difficult is it for you to call up the health centres every day?”

As Sharma stood before the Head of State in silence, Dr. Ali gave instructions to Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall to conduct an investigation into the state of health affairs in Region Six.