Over 100 economists call on G7 countries to end funding for fossil fuel projects

Kaieteur News – Ahead of the G7 Summit which got underway yesterday, more than 100 economists called on the participating member countries to commit to shifting their finance out of all fossil fuels starting this year so as to enable a “green pandemic recovery.”

The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal club of wealthy democracies consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The heads of government of the member states, as well as the representatives of the European Union, would meet at an annual summit to discuss a range of issues. As of 2018, the G7 represented 58% of the global net wealth (US$317 trillion).

At the Summit which comes to an end tomorrow, world leaders are expected to adopt an agenda to “build back better from coronavirus and create a greener, more prosperous future.”

Kaieteur News understands that the economists who co-signed the document believe that adopting such an agenda should mean decisively shifting finance out of fossil fuels and into clean alternatives worldwide. “We welcome the decision taken last month by G7 environment ministers to end international finance to coal-fired power in 2021. But we call on G7 leaders to go further and shift their finance out of all fossil fuels in 2021,” the economists stated.

To support the reasoning behind its call, the economists cited part of the International Energy Agency’s damning report which said “there is no need for investments in new fossil fuel supply beyond 2021.” This applies not only to coal, but also oil and gas. Also, research co-authored by the United Nations (UN) Environment Programme shows that oil and gas production needs to decline by about 4% and 3% respectively every year between 2020 and 2030 if global temperature is to be reduced.

Another crucial point that was cited by the economists in their letter is the fact that renewables are becoming the cheapest energy source in most parts of the world. In fact, since 2015, they noted that solar power has become the cheapest form of electricity in history and the cost of electric vehicle batteries has more than halved.

As G7 members inject historic levels of public money into the economy in response to Covid-19, the economists said, “They can take advantage of the tremendous investment opportunities in clean energy and promote a just and equitable transition away from all fossil fuels. We urge G7 leaders to take this opportunity.”

They added, “The urgency of the climate crisis requires that 2021 be a turning point to end investments into fossil fuels. This presents G7 members with both a clear task and an opportunity. Ending new fossil fuel finance will free up billions a year to invest in clean energy, just transition measures and increased support for the clean energy transition in low- and middle-income countries. This will in turn help create the jobs needed to build the greener and more prosperous economy the G7 strives for.”



See below for the full list of signatories:

