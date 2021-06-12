Man, 45, found dead in home with head injuries

Kaieteur News – Forty-five-year-old, Kissoon Latchman, was on Thursday morning discovered dead in his Lot 627 Sixteenth Street, Foulis, East Coast Demerara residence with injuries about his head.

According to the police, he was found sometime around 06:00 hrs. in a chair by one his friends. Latchman who lived alone was a known alcoholic.

The reports are that around 20:00hrs. on Wednesday the man left his daughter’s home in an intoxicated state. About 20:30 hrs., police said he was seen alive lying in a hammock at his house.

On the day of the discovery, Latchman’s friend who would check on him every day, visited his him and saw that his front door was open. The friend told detectives that he entered the house and found Latchman lying face down on a chair. He further reported that when he checked the house he saw blood on Latchman’s bed, in the hammock, blood on the ground just below the hammock and other areas around the house.

Upon seeing this, he raised an alarm with neighbours who summoned the police. According to police, the man’s body was examined and injuries were seen to his left side head.

His body was taken to the Enmore Polyclinic where he was pronounced dead. Latchman’s body was later transported to the Lyken Funeral Parlour for a post mortem examination to be conducted.