Linden man dies days after beating mother to death

Kaieteur News – A mentally-ill man died on Friday at the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), while he was assisting with investigations into the murder of his mother, Wanda Patricia Wilson, which occurred on Tuesday evening, at Kara Kara Linden. He has been identified as Hosea Ajadai, a 24-year-old man.

According to the police, the man passed away around 08:15 hrs, at LHC. He was taken to the hospital after he complained of feeling unwell while he was sitting on the bench of the MacKenzie Police Station. He was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty. Commander of Region 10 Hugh Winter told Kaieteur News, that the man was never placed in a cell since he was taken into custody. He remained on the bench for the three days. He also claimed that the man was given food and water by the police.

Meanwhile, the post mortem investigation conducted on his mother, Wanda Wilson, concluded that she died from multiple injuries and multiple blunt trauma to the head and body.

The battered body of the 56-year-old woman was discovered by Linden police in her Kara Kara residence. The body was discovered in a bed with a door on top of it. The police were summoned to the house by a friend of the family, who was asked by the woman’s brother, who lives overseas, to check on her since she too was mentally ill. The friend told Kaieteur News that when he visited the home, the son approached him at the door but was not allowing him access to the building.

He was acting very suspicious, the man told the police. He related as well that when he peeped into the house, the entire place was ransacked. “I can’t believe that people living in there; table, chair everything turn over,” the friend related. The friend then proceeded to the Mackenzie Police Station where he reported his observation and the ranks left with him to investigate further.

According to police, ranks did a walk-through of the scene and observed that the entire house was ransacked. The woman’s body was subsequently discovered and the mentally ill man was arrested. It was suspected that he had beaten his mother to death.