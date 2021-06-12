IPED salutes Dr. Yesu Persaud’s contribution to business development

Kaieteur News – The Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED) recently unveiled a life-sized bust of Dr. Yesu Persaud, who is the Founding Chairman of IPED and served the institution from October 1985 to January 2018.

According to IPED, Dr. Persaud is a chartered accountant and a master entrepreneur who has dedicated his life to recreating and nurturing the small and micro business sector in Guyana. Kaieteur News understands that his vision led to the creation of IPED and his leadership has ensured improved livelihoods and sustainable micro and small enterprises for over 4,000 entrepreneurs across Guyana.

The unveiling of the bust, sculpted by Guyanese artist, Mr. Ivor Thom, was held at IPED’s headquarters, South Road, Georgetown, and was attended by several high ranking officials including the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh; the Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, His Excellency, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa; Members of the Private Sector including immediate past CEO of IPED and now Managing Director of DDL, Mr. Ramesh Persaud; members of the IPED Board of Directors and other special invitees.

Mr. Jagedesh Harriprashad, CEO of IPED (Ag), in his welcoming remarks, said “Dr. Yesu Persaud served us for thirty-three of the 35 years of IPED’S existence as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Today, IPED has 96 team members and 14 offices around Guyana where we serve our country, improving livelihoods and building sustainable micro and small enterprises.”

Mr. Harriprashad added, “The unveiling of this life-sized bust is in honour of Dr. Persaud’s vision, his love for country and community, his service to micro and small entrepreneurs and his leadership here at IPED.”

Immediate past CEO of IPED, Mr. Ramesh Persaud, in his remarks at the ceremony said, “Dr. Persaud’s great desire of helping people to help themselves is why the Institute of Private Enterprise Development Limited exists today. IPED was created to ensure that micro and small business entrepreneurs improve their livelihoods by building sustainable enterprises.”

He further expressed that “IPED is one small part of the greater accomplishments of Dr. Persaud’s lifetime but I will claim unreservedly, it is one of the most meaningful contributions of his, as IPED is sustainable and will grow to benefit many more generations to come.”

The featured presentation was done by Senior Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh, who said “In the very early days when the language of micro-enterprising was very new and people didn’t even know what it meant, Dr. Yesu Persaud spotted the potential for small loans to be provided to new and emerging and aspiring entrepreneurs and saw the tremendous impact that can have in promoting a culture of entrepreneurship and helping small businesses to grow and to emerge.”

Minister Singh remarked that Dr. Persaud is a shining example of what pushing the frontier and testing the boundaries can achieve.

Dr. Yesu Persaud in his remarks to the gathering said, “Let me say thank you very much to the Board of Directors for setting up this event today, I am very honoured. Over the years I have done many things in my life and since my return to Guyana one of my major accomplishments was rallying for the business community and challenging governments for the rights of business people and that is something that should never be forgotten.”

He added “I have had the honour of working with some of the greatest minds in Guyana to help build our business sector, ensuring that businesses were able to realise their potential and become what they are today. The work was never easy, but it was needed, so that all Guyanese, no matter their geographical location could live better lives and be able to provide for their families. We must continue on our upward trajectory especially as Guyana is on the brink of economic prosperity.”

The bust remains on display in the lobby of IPED’s headquarters on South Road, Georgetown.