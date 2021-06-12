Int’l foundation launches multi-faith fundraising campaign to aid flood relief efforts

Kaieteur News – Guyanese whose homes, livelihoods and community infrastructure were destroyed by recent floods are receiving emergency aid through a campaign started by IDRF (International Development and Relief Foundation) in partnership with the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG), and supported by a Canadian of Guyanese descent, and a variety of faith groups and organisations.

Through these combined efforts, IDRF said it will raise more than $12 million with additional monies expected as mosques, Hindu organisations and businesses continue to raise additional funds.

While most Muslims give the bulk of their donations as Zakat during Ramadan and that money would have been earmarked for other charitable causes, a number of mosques have pledged to renew their fundraising efforts in support of the Guyanese relief effort. Mosques that have donated or pledged to donate include: Malton Islamic Centre; Sunatul Jamaat of Ontario, Canada; Islamic Institute of Toronto; TARIC Islamic Centre; Brampton Islamic Centre; Jamiat Ul Ansar of Brampton; Imdadul Islamic Centre; International Muslims Organisation; Islamic Society of Markham and the Islamic Foundation of Toronto. Other organisations donating or pledging include the Global Care Outreach (Vishnu Mandir).

“We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of support from Canadians for Guyanese people in critical need because of this terrible flooding,” said Winston Kassim, IDRF’s Chair of Global Monitoring and a Canadian of Guyanese heritage, who is a Member of the Order of Canada. He said, “In particular, I want to thank all the mosques who have so generously pledged to raise funds again throughout the summer. It is wonderful to see so many people of diverse backgrounds and faiths come together with a single purpose to help others who are suffering and in great need.”

Mr. Kassim and the IDRF team have been in close coordination with the President’s office to ensure its humanitarian relief is meeting the most urgent needs of the affected communities and to sustain that support for an extended period. The team is already providing emergency relief across Guyana including in Barima-Waini, Essequibo islands; Goed Fortuin and Canals Polder, West Bank Demerara; Mahaica-Mahaicony-Abary and Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice; which are some of the hardest hit regions.

The funds raised are being used to provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the flooding, with an emphasis on food and the distribution to farmers of livestock such as chickens that will sustain them in future. Donations to support these efforts can be made on the IDRF website at: https://idrf.ca/project/guyana-flood-relief/. Tax receipts will be issued for donations.

Guyana has been inundated with heavy rains since May, which has caused widespread flooding. This has caused serious flooding which has submerged roads, buildings and vehicles, and adversely affected crops and livestock, creating food shortages and health issues.

“With the rainy season expected to continue through July, it is urgent to respond now while also developing the capacity to mitigate further suffering that additional flooding may cause,” said Shaykh Moeenul Hack, the Director of Education and Dawah for CIOG. “One of the most beautiful things we can do is to be kind to one another. Canadians have always generously responded to urgent relief appeals and we are very grateful that you are responding to the one in Guyana now.”

About International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF):

IDRF is a Canadian registered charitable organisation dedicated to empowering disadvantaged people in Canada and around the world. Founded in 1984, IDRF has an enviable reputation as one of Canada’s best-run charities and has been recognised by third-party organisations such as the Financial Post and Money Sense for its effectiveness, efficiency and results. Find out more about IDRF’s work in its Annual Report and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG):

CIOG is an organisation that is committed to the development of every section of the Guyanese society with a particular emphasis on the most vulnerable groups, and with a focus in a variety of sectors including health, education, culture, sports, housing and water. For the past 42 years, CIOG has improved the lives of thousands of poor and less fortunate people in hundreds of communities across Guyana.