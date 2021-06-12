Former GNDF President Faye Joseph laid to rest

Kaieteur News – `Former President of Guyana National Dominoes Federation (GNDF), 54 year-old Faye Joseph was laid to rest yesterday at the La Repentir cemetery following a funeral service which was held at the Transport Sports Club. Joseph, who transitioned on July 4, last, served as President of the Georgetown Dominoes Association for a number of years before being elected as President of the GNDF; she also served as a Vice President of the World Council of Dominoes Federation.

Many lauded her for the strength and courage she showed both as a citizen and while serving the dominoes fraternity. Radio and TV Personality Allan Fenty and dominoes veteran Orrin Boston gave remarks while members of her family and the dominoes fraternity paid tribute. Joseph’s daughter, Oshantti recalled many lessons taught by her late mother and said they will ensure her legacy lives on.

She said Faye used to repeat the words, “Honour thy mother and father and your days will be good,” on many occasions whilst thanking her relatives and friends for their support. Pastor Dil Mohamed delivered the sermon and told those present that while there is no guarantee on life, they must put their trust in God.

He urged the mourners to be prepared for the challenges ahead stating that while time and opportunity is given to all we must make full use of it, and reminded that the words of God will remain forever.

Joseph, who served the dominoes fraternity with excellence, took the game to another level with her astute leadership. She sponsored many tournaments and rendered support to the national female team that won the World Council of Dominoes Federation three-hand title in Antigua in 2008.

The late Joseph also served as President of the Blue Bird Club and represented Guyana at the World Council tournament held in 2012 in Orlando, Florida USA whilst also turning out for her country in 2014.

She took over the Presidency of the Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) in 2013 following the passing of her husband Orin Joseph who served at the helm of that body for a number of years.

Orin Joseph succumbed to three gunshot wounds in April 2013 following a robbery just outside his home at Gaulding Place, South Ruimveldt Park. On Faye’s calendar, were the traditional Mother’s and Father’s Day competition. She also sponsored a number of local teams for tournaments in Puerto Rico, Antigua & Barbuda and Barbados. Mrs. Joseph is survived by her five sons and two daughters. (Zaheer Mohamed)