Latest update June 12th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

EPA takes La Penitence man to court for failing to close auto body workshop

Jun 12, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) yesterday took a man to court after he failed to cease activities at his auto body workshop which poses a serious risk to the environment and that of public health.
Anthony Singh, 33, of Lots 29-32 Cactus Road, West Ruimveldt, La Penitence, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.
The charge alleges that between December 9, 2020, and May 27, 2021, Singh operated an auto body workshop, which is located at his address, and continued to operate and conduct activities that pose a risk of serious pollution of the environment and damage to public health.
The charge further alleged that even though the defendant does not have an environmental authorisation and or any approvals from the relevant authorities as required and while a probation notice that was served on March 18, 2019 is in effect, he continues to operate.
Singh denied the charge and his lawyer made an application for him to be released on his own recognizance. However, Chief Magistrate McLennan granted bail in the sum of $30,000 bail and adjourned the matter to July 22, 2021.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Former GNDF President Faye Joseph laid to rest

Former GNDF President Faye Joseph laid to rest

Jun 12, 2021

Kaieteur News – `Former President of Guyana National Dominoes Federation (GNDF), 54 year-old Faye Joseph was laid to rest yesterday at the La Repentir cemetery following a funeral service which...
Read More
RHTY&SC cricket teams continue to make a positive difference

RHTY&SC cricket teams continue to make a...

Jun 12, 2021

Quinton de Kock 141* gives South Africa control before West Indies stutter again

Quinton de Kock 141* gives South Africa control...

Jun 12, 2021

Key findings from Women in Basketball survey

Key findings from Women in Basketball survey

Jun 12, 2021

BCB unveil historic Grounds Enhancement Project in the Upper Corentyne Sub-Association

BCB unveil historic Grounds Enhancement Project...

Jun 12, 2021

Faye Joseph to be laid to rest today

Faye Joseph to be laid to rest today

Jun 11, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]