EPA takes La Penitence man to court for failing to close auto body workshop

Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) yesterday took a man to court after he failed to cease activities at his auto body workshop which poses a serious risk to the environment and that of public health.

Anthony Singh, 33, of Lots 29-32 Cactus Road, West Ruimveldt, La Penitence, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

The charge alleges that between December 9, 2020, and May 27, 2021, Singh operated an auto body workshop, which is located at his address, and continued to operate and conduct activities that pose a risk of serious pollution of the environment and damage to public health.

The charge further alleged that even though the defendant does not have an environmental authorisation and or any approvals from the relevant authorities as required and while a probation notice that was served on March 18, 2019 is in effect, he continues to operate.

Singh denied the charge and his lawyer made an application for him to be released on his own recognizance. However, Chief Magistrate McLennan granted bail in the sum of $30,000 bail and adjourned the matter to July 22, 2021.