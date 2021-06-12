E’bo family turns up to bury male relative but finds body of 73-year-old woman instead

Kaieteur News – As the James family was preparing to lay their dead relative to rest yesterday, they got the shock of their lives as they subsequently learned that their loved one was had already been buried almost a week ago. Information reaching Kaieteur News revealed that the body of forty-one-year-old Renold James was buried in the place of seventy-six-year-old Bibi Sazeedah Jalleal since last Sunday.

This publication understands that both bodies were at the Charity Hospital Morgue where the mix up had occurred. The man’s body was taken to Queenstown, where it was buried by the woman’s family.

James’ family members told Kaieteur News that the discovery was made last Thursday night, as they commenced preparations for the funeral. One of James’ aunt said during an interview yesterday morning, that when family members turned up at the Charity morgue to thaw off the body, they found body of a woman instead.

She went on to say, “We say that we want to bury this boy early, and we want he look fresh for the burial, so the night before the funeral, we called the mortuary and we tell them that around 9 or 10 o’ clock, we will come thaw off the body… When we show up the said night to take out the body, there’s no Renold, but the body of a seventy-six-year-old woman.”

Shelly Henry, who had been in a common law relationship with the man for the past nine years, told this publication that the situation has added immensely to her grief. The 31-year-old woman said that the last thing she wanted to do for her husband was to give him a sendoff, which he deserves.

As she attempted to hold back her tears yesterday, the woman told the media, “We put a lot of planning into this funeral. We’d hope that by 10 am, the body would’ve been home, and then at the ground at 2 pm.” Henry said that her only wish was that her husband can have a proper burial by his loved ones. She added, “If they can bring up the body, that is all I want.” She went on to say, “That is not the right place for he, and not the right people to bury he.”

