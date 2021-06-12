Digicel reaches out to flood affected customers with over $25M in credit to keep them connected

Kaieteur News – Digicel Guyana on June 7, provided over $25M in credit to its customers living in the flood-affected communities throughout Guyana. Customers in communities such as Aishalton, Aroraima, Black Bush Polder, El Paso, Itabali, Kamarang, Kwakwani, Lethem, Mahaicony Creek, Patentia, Pomeroon, Puruni, Salem and Tumatumari received credit.

In a statement to the press, the company said it continues to support the efforts of the Government and the Civil Defence Commission during this natural disaster. Gregory Dean, CEO of Digicel, noted that keeping connected to loved ones is essential. He assured that the company is doing everything in its power to ensure that connectivity in the flood-affected communities is maintained. He further sought to apologise to customers in Puruni and Kamarang for the delays in resolving recent network outages. This was as a result of difficulties experienced in travelling to these communities.

The communications provider has also donated handsets equipped with data and minutes to the Civil Defence Commission for their officers to use as they go out into the fields to assist flood affected residents.

Digicel Group is a total communications and entertainment provider with operations in 31 markets throughout the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific. Digicel also runs a host of community-based initiatives across its markets, including Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago, which focuses on educational, cultural and social development programs. Visit www.digicelgroup.com for more information.