Digicel Guyana fulfills promise to help outstanding Guyanese student

Latest update June 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 12, 2021 News
Jun 12, 2021Kaieteur News – `Former President of Guyana National Dominoes Federation (GNDF), 54 year-old Faye Joseph was laid to rest yesterday at the La Repentir cemetery following a funeral service which...
Jun 12, 2021
Jun 12, 2021
Jun 12, 2021
Jun 12, 2021
Jun 11, 2021
Kaieteur News – Famous cultural icon of Guyana, Clairmont Taitt, died in Barbados a few days ago. It is predictable... more
Kaieteur News – Last year’s election debacle has cast a spotlight on Guyana’s dysfunctional parliamentary and electoral... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the wake of the economic damage done by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]