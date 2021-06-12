Agri. Ministry inks close to $500 million in contracts

– Tells contractors delays, substandard work will not be tolerated

Kaieteur News – On Friday last, the Ministry of Agriculture inked close to $500 million in contracts for the supply of various goods and services to advance the works of the sector.

During a simple exercise in the Ministry’s main boardroom, six companies inked the contracts with the Ministry’s National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), and Agriculture Sector Development Unit (ASDU).

Kascon Engineering Services signed a contract totaling $58,880.860 to execute rehabilitation works on the drainage and irrigation channels in Black Bush Polder, Region Six.

Khan’s Construction and Transportation Services Inc. inked a $27,071,500 contract for the execution of repairs to the intake structure located at Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara, Region Three.

Kallco Guyana Inc. signed a contract totaling $55,880,620 for the construction of a drainage channel and to activate a new sluice on the right bank of the Abary Creek in Region Five.

Furthermore, as part of ASDU’s Rural Agriculture Infrastructure Development (RAID) Project, two contracts were signed for the supply and delivery of tractors, trailers, and implements to assist with agricultural development in the hinterland.

Furthermore, Massy Motors (Guyana) Limited inked a contract for $186,700,000 for the supply of 28 units consisting of tractors and trailers to assist with farm-to-market transport for vulnerable communities in Regions One, Eight, and Nine.

General Equipment Guyana Inc. also inked a contract totaling $111,443,298 for the supply and delivery of a tractor, a disc plough, two roam ploughs, and three seed planters as part of ASDU’s RAID project.

A contract was also signed with Sheriff Security for the supply of security services for the Ministry totaling $14,227,200.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha while offering remarks said the structures being constructed are considered significant.

“Some of the works that will be executed are drainage structures in very vulnerable areas. We are currently experiencing severe flooding across the country because of the excessive rainfall over the last few weeks. These structures that will be constructed in places like Black Bush Polder and Abary Creek are deemed critical and significant,” Minister Mustapha said.

The subject Minister further stressed the need for the timely completion of projects. He also stated that the Ministry has no intention to extend contract periods as it moves towards completing its work programme for 2021.

“I want to urge contractors to ensure these works start and finish on time. We will not be extending the time for these contracts. We want to ensure that our work programme for this year is completed. These works must also be done up to standard and according to the contract specification. The beneficiaries of these goods and services are depending on these projects and equipment. As such, government will ensure steps are taken to guarantee the effective execution of these programmes. We will not tolerate contractors not fulfilling their contractual obligations. In the past, persons have expressed frustration with the delay in the completion of contracts. Again, I want to make it clear that delays and substandard work will not be tolerated,” Minister Mustapha said.