Woman placed on $50,000 bail for forging a COVID Vaccination card

Kaieteur News – A 49-year-old woman was placed on $50,000 station bail for forging a COVID-19 vaccination card for the purpose of travel.

Kaieteur News understands that the incident occurred on the 8th June 2021 at the Williamsburg Health Centre, Corentyne, Berbice. A nurse attached to the health centre filed a report at the Rose Hall Town Police Outpost and the woman was subsequently arrested on the allegation of forgery.

It is alleged that the woman visited the health centre and reported that her card was misplaced and requested a replacement. She told the nurse on duty that she received her first dose on May 27, 2021 and was due for her second shot on June 25, 2021, but that she had booked a flight to the USA and was scheduled to depart on the date of the alleged offence.

The nurse reportedly explained to the woman that she is required to start over the process for another Covid-19 Vaccine card and she cooperated but after she received the card, she left the health centre without having the nurse’s signature affixed. She reportedly went home and forged the nurse responsible for administering the Covid-19 Vaccine’s signature on the card.