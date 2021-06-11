Taxi driver charged, released on $150,000 bail for raping teen

Latest update June 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 11, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The taxi-driver, who is accused of taking a teenage girl to a location that she did not request, and allegedly raping her, was yesterday charged and released on $150,000 bail.
The defendant, Hector Jhonny, of Bartica, made his first appearance in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Crystal Lambert, where the charge was read to him.
Jhonny was not required to plead to the charge, which alleges that on May 11, in Bartica, he raped a child under the age of 16. Magistrate Lambert then placed him on bail and adjourned the matter to June 23.
According to reports, the young girl told police that sometime around 23:00 hrs. that day, she boarded his car and instead of taking her to the destination she requested, the driver carried her to another location where he committed the act.
A police report was made and the girl was taken to the hospital for a medical examination. Jhonny was apprehended by police the next day but was subsequently released.
