Sleeping barber chopped by drunken friend

Jun 11, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Police are in pursuit of a man, whose identity they did not release, that reportedly chopped Devon Thompson, a barber, while he was sleeping in his hammock at Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni River.

Currently hospitalised, Devon Thompson.

This publication was told that Thompson and the suspect are well known to each other and did not have any old grievances before the incident occurred. The 29-year-old barber was attacked in his sleep sometime around 18:30 hrs. on Tuesday while in his camp.
According to the police, the man was intoxicated at the time when he went to Thompson’s camp and chopped him. Kaieteur News understands that Thompson was awakened when he was chopped to his head. While trying to barricade himself with his hands, the man then fired another chop in his direction, which Devon received, to his right arm.
Another individual intervened who the suspect also tried to chop. The injured barber ran away before the suspect fled the scene. Persons who witnessed what had transpired went to Thompson’s aid and rushed him to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was admitted.
Due to the extent of his injuries, he was later transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted in the male ward. An investigation into the attack is in progress.

