Region Three and Four Residents receive relief supplies

Kaieteur News – Communities and residents along the Demerara River, specifically within Region Three and Four, received flood relief supplies from both the Ministry of Housing and Water and the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday.

The distribution was carried out by Susan Rodrigues, Minister within The Ministry of Housing & Water, along with Kwame Mc Coy, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, for the distribution of relief supplies to the residents.

Residents have been forced to abandon their farmlands due to the heavy rainfall and with farming being their main source of income; it has severely affected their ability to provide for their families, as their farmlands remain inundated. The flooding has also hampered the movement and daily activities of the residents.

Rodrigues told the residents that the government has recognised their plight and the major economic implications looming, if these issues are not addressed forthwith. Approximately 200 hampers were given as a form of temporary relief. She noted that while the hampers are intended to be short-term relief, the needs assessment being conducted will pave the way for more long-term solutions for the prevention of flooding.

These include the construction and rehabilitation of sluices and the clearing of canals and land where possible in certain communities. Through the Ministry of Agriculture, Central Government is also exploring ways to resuscitate farming activities in flood-affected areas countrywide, with a number of initiatives.

She further highlighted, that the Government will be seeking a $10 billion supplementary budget to offset some of these systems. Meanwhile, Minister McCoy made a special plea to the residents to play their part in the flood relief efforts by keeping their environment clean and drains free of debris.

He also mentioned that the country is also still facing the COVID-19 pandemic and encouraged residents to get vaccinated against the virus. A total of six communities benefitted from the initiative, which were Susannah’s Rust, Dora, Endeavour, Low Wood (Lowood), Sand Hills and Kamuni Creek.