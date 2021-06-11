Pomeroon flood affected residents being evacuated to temporary shelters

Kaieteur News – In light of the recent flooding in the Pomeroon, the Civil Defence Commission [CDC] and the Region Two Regional [RDC] Democratic Council, are partnering in evacuating residents to established shelters. According to the CDC, two temporary shelters have been established in Karawab and St. Monica, within the Lower Pomeroon.

Reports reaching Kaieteur News indicate that ten families have already been evacuated to a shelter in Karawab, called Long House. This publication was told that this building has the capacity to facilitate sixteen families. In addition to Long House, Karawab Community Centre can also facilitate a number of families.

Kaieteur News understands that there are some 160 households within Karawab, 55 of which are still affected by flood water. While some residents have migrated from the area to relatives in other regions, some have taken up residency at the shelters.

The CDC, in a bid to make affected residents a bit more convenient, has also dispatched several items to the shelters, including cots, blankets, mosquito nets, pillows, water purification tablets, face masks and soap, which will meet the immediate needs of affected residents.

The Regional Vice Chairman of Region Two, Humace Oodit, told this publication that while two feet of water have receded from the area, there still remains an additional four feet. Further reports reaching Kaieteur News reveal that residents have lost their entire livelihood to the flood, as their farms were completely destroyed. Regional Officials have already predicted severe economic repercussions that will soon follow the flooding disaster.