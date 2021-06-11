Man shot after approaching security guard with broken Guinness bottle

Kaieteur News – A security guard attached to a supermarket located at Thirteenth Street, Diamond, East Bank Demerara, on Wednesday night shot a man to his leg, who approached him with a broken Guinness bottle. The injured man, 22-year-old Flavian James, is reportedly in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). He was shot to his left leg above the knee, the bullet having entered the front of the leg and exiting behind the knee.

The security guard, 34-year-old Carlos Pollydore, is presently in police custody assisting with the investigation.

According to what Pollydore told the police, at around 20:15 hrs., he was on duty at Tan Yuan Meng Supermarket, when James, in the company of others arrived at the supermarket and began imbibing.

A police report stated that James was jumping in and out of customers’ vehicles while they were in the supermarket. Pollydore told the police that as a result of James’ behaviour, he warned him to desist from doing that. However, the report further stated that James became annoyed and broke a Guinness bottle before he proceeded to advance towards Pollydore. The security guard allegedly warned James several times but he failed to stop and kept advancing towards Pollydore who then shot him to his left leg.

The police were called in and James was escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre. Pollydore was arrested and taken into custody. The police also lodged an AR rifle, 13 live rounds of ammunitions and one spent shell.