Faye Joseph to be laid to rest today

Kaieteur News – Former President of the Georgetown Dominoes Association, former President of the Guyana National Dominoes Federation (GNDF) and former executive member of the World Council of Dominoes Federation (WCDF), Faye Joseph will be laid to rest today.

Joseph died on Friday last.

Faye Joseph served the dominoes fraternity with excellence and the news of her passing sent shock waves throughout the dominoes fraternity in and out of Guyana.

Faye represented Guyana at the World Council Tournament held in 2012 in Orlando and also turned out for her country in 2014.

She took over the presidency of the Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) in 2013 following the passing of her husband Orin Joseph who served at the helm of that body for a number of years.

During her tenure at the helm of the GDA, Faye sponsored many tournaments including the traditional mother’s and father’s day competitions and the game grew tremendously.

When news of her sudden demise reached the fraternity, there was an outpouring of sadness and grief as fellow domino captains, players, supporters and family members pledged support to keep her legacy alive.

Faye Joseph is survived by her five sons and two daughters.

A viewing of her remains will take place at Transport Sports Club from 12:00hrs to 13:00hrs.