East La Penitence man remanded for Camp St. killing, robbery

Kaieteur News – An East La Penitence man was on Wednesday remanded to prison for the murder of Ronald Omar Smith, who was killed during a robbery on Camp Street, Georgetown, recently.

Allister Naughton, 43, of Phase Two, East La Penitence, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where the indictable charge was read to him. Naughton was not required to plead to the charge, which alleges that on May 28, 2021, at Camp Street, Georgetown, he murdered Smith, a Trans Guyana Airways employee, during the course or furtherance of a robbery. Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded the defendant to prison and he is expected to make his next court appearance on July 6, 2021.

According to reports, Smith, 40, a maintenance/baggage handler of Wakapau, Pomeroon, Essequibo Coast, succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), moments after he was shot and robbed of $437,000, cash.

This publication had reported that Smith had just finished conducting business around the city in the company of a miner who was driving him in motorcar PZZ 6065. Smith had reportedly made a sale of some amount of gold, and he placed the money in his haversack and proceeded to visit his girlfriend.

Around 16:25 hrs., on the western half of Camp Street, between Church and Quamina Streets, Georgetown, Smith and his girlfriend were standing in front of the Impeccable Beauty Salon and Spa, when the two suspects rode up on a white XR motorcycle and confronted them. The pillion rider reportedly got off of the motorcycle and discharged two rounds at Smith.

Smith collapsed and the pillion rider proceeded to remove the victim’s haversack, which contained the cash. The suspects then escaped north on Camp Street, while Smith was picked up and taken to the GPHC where he died while receiving medical attention. His body was examined, and three circular wounds were seen, one to the upper left shoulder, one to the middle region of the belly, and one under the right armpit area.

The police had initially arrested the motorcar driver, but he was subsequently released from custody, and Naughton was arrested and charged for the capital offence.