De WPA nah own Rodney

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Is high time dat de memory of Dr. Walter Rodney be divorced from de present cabal which calls itself de Working People’s Alliance (WPA)! Burnham used to call dem de Worst Possible Alternative, a most suitable title for de party which did not attempt to separate itself from de rigging wah tek place last year.

Walter Rodney is a hero in Africa. Walter Rodney is a hero in de Caribbean. But is only in Guyana, we gat division over dis brilliant son.

De WPA feel dem own Rodney. So is time de government let de WPA know dat Walter Rodney is not party property; he is a national hero and should be so designated.

De government now changing de death certificate. Dem seh dem gan change Rodney cause of death from misadventure to assassination. But dem boys never hear somebody ever die from misadventure or assassination. Is like saying dat a man died from murder or accident.

De best way dat de government can honour de memory of Dr. Walter Rodney is to reopen de Commission of Inquiry into he death. Dem gat some witnesses who wan clear dem conscience and who gan be willing fuh expose who involve. Also some new declassified documents come to light, which shine de glare pun two big men from de private sector.

Dem boys seh it gan now be cheaper fuh de government fuh recall de Commission of Inquiry because yuh could have de hearings virtually and all of dem wah nah get fuh give evidence can do suh now. And if de government nah want do dis, den de media should interview dem people wah nah get fuh give evidence fuh clear dem conscience.

Talk half and tell de Worst Possible Alternative: People’s Power. No Dictator!