Three buildings destroyed in Bagotsville fire

Latest update June 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 10, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is currently investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed three buildings yesterday at Lot 150 Public Road, Bagotsville, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
One of them, a two-storey building, housed the Good Life Chinese Supermarket. Public Relations Officer of the GFS, Silyne Griffith, related that the fire originated there in the early morning hours.
GFS received the call around 05:59 hrs. and fire tenders from the La Grange, West Ruimveldt and Leonora Fire Stations responded. A fire truck from the Central Fire Station was also dispatched to the location.
A cell phone recorded video of the blaze, which surfaced on Facebook, showed fire fighters in the rain trying to extinguish the flames as onlookers, some with umbrellas, stood close-by. Thick black smoke accompanied by yellow flames could also be seen emanating from the upper flat of the two-storey building.
Griffith told Kaieteur News that despite the firemen’s efforts, the fire destroyed the entire building.
The flames also spread to another building located in the same lot destroying it completely too. Griffith said that it was a one-flat structure that was used as a storage bond. The fire was eventually extinguished, but not before severely damaging a third building situated in the same yard.
All three buildings are said to be the property of a local (name not provided) who had rented one (the two-storey building) to a Chinese couple who lived in the upper flat and had converted the bottom flat into a supermarket.
