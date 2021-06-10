Taxi-driver in Loo Creek accident gets two traffic charges

Kaieteur News – Fifty-one-year-old Lindon Lamaizon, the taxi-driver involved in the horrific accident on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway which claimed the life of Mark Ault, a father of three, was yesterday charged for causing his death and failing to render assistance.

Lamaizon of Brusche Dam, Friendship Village, East Coast Demerara (ECD), made his first court appearance in the Providence Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Judy Latchman, where the charges were read to him.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleges that on June 6 while on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway he drove motor car HC 9662 in a manner dangerous to the public causing the death of 48-year-old Ault of Republic Drive, Beterverwagting, ECD. He also denied the charge which states that on the same day he failed to render assistance to Ault.

The defendant was granted bail to the tune of $600,000 for the causing death charge and $20,000 bail for the other charge. The matter was then adjourned to June 30.

A third vehicle had collided with Ault’s minibus on the same night, leaving three other persons injured. Those injured have since been identified as Julian Elliot of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Akeemo Elliot and Candace Gordon.

Kaieteur News was told that before tragedy struck, Ault had just completed his routine newspaper business in Linden and was on his way to his Republic Drive residence.

Reports are that around 20:30 hrs. on June 6 while in the vicinity of Loo Creek Village, Ault was heading to Georgetown, when Lamaizon, who was travelling in the opposite direction, entered the lane of the bus. According to police, while trying to swerve from the bus, the front right side of the car collided with the back wheel of Ault’s bus, which caused him to lose control of his vehicle. The bus then ended up slamming into the right side of motorcar PLL 3468, which was being driven by Elliot with Akeemo and Gordon as passengers. Due to the collision, Ault along with the occupants of motor car PLL 3468 received several injuries about their bodies.

They were rushed to the Mackenize Public Hospital where Ault was pronounced dead on arrival. Akeemo and Gordon were admitted, while Elliot was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) suffering from a fractured pelvic and fractured spine.

A post mortem examination conducted on Ault’s body revealed that he died from a fractured skull and fractured spine.