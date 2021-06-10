Relatives hand over Lusignan Prison escapee to police

Kaieteur News – A day after he escaped from the Lusignan Prison, Andrew Chaung, was yesterday returned into police custody by his sister and fiancée. On Tuesday, 26-year-old Chaung, along with Shazam Kalil, escaped from the Prison’s Quarantine Section.

Kaieteur News had previously reported that around 07:30 hrs. Tuesday, during the unlocking of the Quarantine Section by Prison ranks, it was observed that the two were unaccounted for during the checking of the tally.

Immediately an alarm was raised and a manhunt was launched for the two.

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) in a release yesterday stated that Chaung is presently at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Eve Leary, Kingston, and is expected to be charged for escaping from lawful custody.

Still in hiding is 24-year-old Kalil of Lot 53 Shieldstown, West Bank Berbice. Back in 2016, he was sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of murdering 19-year-old Shazina Mohamed outside of a Rosignol, Berbice Chinese restaurant in January 2015.