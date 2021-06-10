Latest update June 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Relatives hand over Lusignan Prison escapee to police

Jun 10, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A day after he escaped from the Lusignan Prison, Andrew Chaung, was yesterday returned into police custody by his sister and fiancée. On Tuesday, 26-year-old Chaung, along with Shazam Kalil, escaped from the Prison’s Quarantine Section.

Recaptured, Andrew Chaung.

Still at large, Shazam Kalil.

Kaieteur News had previously reported that around 07:30 hrs. Tuesday, during the unlocking of the Quarantine Section by Prison ranks, it was observed that the two were unaccounted for during the checking of the tally.
Immediately an alarm was raised and a manhunt was launched for the two.
The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) in a release yesterday stated that Chaung is presently at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Eve Leary, Kingston, and is expected to be charged for escaping from lawful custody.
Still in hiding is 24-year-old Kalil of Lot 53 Shieldstown, West Bank Berbice. Back in 2016, he was sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of murdering 19-year-old Shazina Mohamed outside of a Rosignol, Berbice Chinese restaurant in January 2015.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana Cricket Board congratulates Ms. Deborah McNichol

Guyana Cricket Board congratulates Ms. Deborah McNichol

Jun 10, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has extended congratulations to Ms. Deborah McNichol on her recent election unopposed to the presidency of the Malteenoes Sports Club. Ms....
Read More
De General Pest Control and Marketing Agency supports Independence Softball Cup

De General Pest Control and Marketing Agency...

Jun 10, 2021

Champion of Champions dominoes set for Sunday

Champion of Champions dominoes set for Sunday

Jun 10, 2021

Atwell receives death threat from cutlass wielding assailant

Atwell receives death threat from cutlass...

Jun 10, 2021

Young Guns and Rohan Auto Spares advances into the play off

Young Guns and Rohan Auto Spares advances into...

Jun 09, 2021

SHC forward Babb earns National callup

SHC forward Babb earns National callup

Jun 09, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • It is all about the money

    Kaieteur News – The majority of the people of Guyana are opposed to a lockdown because it will affect their livelihoods.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]