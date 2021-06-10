Region 4 man is latest COVID-19 fatality -134 new cases recorded

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that a 79-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), has died. His death has now brought the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 417.

In a press release, the Ministry revealed that the man died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility. According to the daily COVID-19 dashboard, there are 134 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 17,939.

A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 49, Region Six with 37, Region Nine with 16, Regions Three and Five with nine each, Region 10 with eight, Region Two with three, Region One with two and Region Seven with one.

The dashboard also revealed that 20 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 99 are in institutional isolation, 1,566 in home isolation and four are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 15,837 recoveries have been recorded.