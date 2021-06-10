More charges for Lowenfield, Mingo and Myers

Kaieteur News – Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield; Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO), Roxanne Myers, and Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, have been slapped with two new charges in relation to the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

The three embattled employees of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), who are already facing multiple elections fraud charges, yesterday failed to appear in court to answer two joint conspiracy charges. The matter was called in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

The charge alleges that between March 2, 2020 and August 2, 2020 at Georgetown, they conspired with each other, together with former APNU+AFC Coalition Minister and current Chair of the People’s National Congress, Volda Lawrence; Coalition activist, Carol Smith-Joseph; Sherfern February, Enrique Livan, Denise Bobb-Cummings, Michelle Miller and others, to defraud the electors of Guyana by declaring a false account of votes for the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

The trio was not in court when the matter was called and as a result, Principal Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus issued three summons before adjourning the matter to June 29, 2021 at 11:00hrs.

On Tuesday, Lowenfield, Mingo and Myers were called into the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at Eve Leary, Kingston, Georgetown. Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, had related to this newspaper that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) would be instituting two additional charges of conspiracy to defraud against Lowenfield, Myers, and Mingo.

Lowenfield, Myers and Mingo are currently facing multiple criminal charges related to alleged attempts to rig the March 2, 2020 elections. Lowenfield was slapped with three counts of misconduct in public office and three counts of forgery, while M

yers was slapped with two counts of misconduct in public office. Mingo also faces four charges alleging that he misconducted himself in public office by failing to disclose the number of votes that were counted during the elections. Apart from those charges, Mingo was charged jointly with Lawrence as well. The joint charge alleges that on March 5, 2020 in Georgetown, with intent to defraud the public, they uttered a certain forged document, that is to say, a report purporting to be a true declaration of all votes cast in District Four for the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections, knowing said report to be forged.

He also faced another joint charge with Smith-Joseph, which alleges that on March 13, 2020, they uttered a forged document purporting to be a true report of all votes cast during the elections while knowing that the report was forged. The trio is currently out on bail.

Kaieteur News had reported that the controversial Region Four Statements of Poll (SoPs) for the March 2 elections were recently handed over to investigators at CID. The handing over of the documents followed an order by the Chief Justice (Ag), Roxane George-Wiltshire, for them to be turned over to police by the Supreme Court’s Registrar, Sueanna Lovell.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, and the Commissioner of Police (Ag), Nigel Hoppie, had filed an application in the High Court for the SoPs and the Statement of Recounts (SoRs) to be released to investigators. They had requested the documents of the election in order to facilitate a fair hearing for the charges against the key GECOM officials.