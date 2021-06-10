Man gets 10 months after telling Magistrate “I’m guilty, that’s it”

Kaieteur News – Before being sentenced for robbing a man, a 28-year-old labourer appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and told the court that “I’m guilty, that’s it”.

The defendant, Dwayne Bestford of Lot 625 Grove, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, to answer to the charge read to him.

Bestford pleaded guilty to the charge, which states that on June 3, 2021 at Water Street, Agricola while in the company of another and armed with a handgun, he robbed Ryan Calendar of his iPhone 5S valued at $150,000, a Samsung A20S valued at $145,000 and $48,000 in cash.

The Police Prosecutor told the court that on the day in question between 19:15hrs and 19:30hrs, the virtual complainant was walking on the street when he was approached by the defendant and another individual. One of them placed a metal object to Calendar’s back and robbed him before escaping.

A report was made to the Ruimveldt Police Station and on June 6, Bestford was arrested.

Bestford told the court that he does not have a gun and that “I’m guilty, that’s it”. The Chief Magistrate then sentenced him to 10 months imprisonment.