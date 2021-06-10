Linden woman beaten to death by mentally-ill son

Kaieteur News – The battered body of a 56-year-old woman was discovered by Linden police in her Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden home on Tuesday morning. Dead is Wanda Wilson also known as Sheila Wilson, a security guard, of Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden. The main suspect in the murder is her son, Hosia Ajadia, of the same address. He is currently in custody assisting with an investigation.

The police were summoned to the house by a friend of the family, who was asked by the woman’s brother, who lives overseas, to check on her since she too is mentally ill. The friend told Kaieteur News that when he visited the home, the son approached him at the door but was not allowing him access to the building. He was acting very suspicious. He said when he peeped into the house, the entire place was ransacked. “I can’t believe that people living in there, table chair everything turn over,” the friend related. The friend then proceeded to the Mackenzie Police Station where he reported his observation and the ranks left with him to investigate further.

According to police, ranks did a walk-through of the scene and observed that the entire house was ransacked. The victim’s body was discovered in a bedroom on a bed with a door on top of it.

The body was examined for marks of violence and the head and face appeared to be “smashed in,” this publication was informed. The body was escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex where it was pronounced dead on arrival.

The news sent shock waves in the Kara Kara community but neighbours said they were not surprised. “The boy does always act up; I don’t know why they (the family) left them alone to live. He used to bully her a lot,” one neighbour said.

The friend, who visited the home, said that from the looks of things, there was a fight between the two. “If you see this house, you would believe a bull cow pass through it. I’m just happy I went and didn’t leave him and her alone in there for more days.”