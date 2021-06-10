Guyana Cricket Board congratulates Ms. Deborah McNichol

Latest update June 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Jun 10, 2021

Deborah McNichol. (Newsroom photo)

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has extended congratulations to Ms. Deborah McNichol on her recent election unopposed to the presidency of the Malteenoes Sports Club. Ms. McNichol has brought to this position a wealth of experience, having served for many years on the executive committee of the Malteenoes Sports Club as well as the Georgetown Cricket Association.
The GCB notes that Ms. Mc Nichol is the first female president of a major cricket club in Guyana and possibly in the Caribbean.
The GCB feels that her ascendancy to the position of the president is testimony to her hard work and commitment and trusts that this achievement will set the stage for more females to come forward and contribute to the progress and development of Guyana cricket both as players and cricket administrators.
The GCB commends the members of Malteenoes Sports Club for having placed their confidence in Ms. McNichol and by so doing having broken the gender barrier.
The GCB wishes Ms. McNichol a successful tenure as president of the Malteenoes Sports Club and stands willing to assist her as she undertakes the stewardship of one of Guyana’s leading sports club.

 

