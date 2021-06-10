GPSU highlights government’s shortcomings

Latest update June 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 10, 2021 News
– As it celebrates 98 years of existence
Kaieteur News – Successive governments have abandoned their legal obligation to respect collective bargaining. This is according to President of the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU), Patrick Yarde, in a message, which he delivered last Tuesday to mark the 98th anniversary of the union.
The observance was held under the theme, “Ensuring an efficient, professional and credible Public Service; committed to the delivery of Quality Public Services”.
According to a release issued by the GPSU, Yarde also rapped the current government for “deliberately undermining the integrity of our Public Service.” The GPSU President also highlighted Guyana’s lack of appreciation for climate change and the country’s current state of unpreparedness to effectively respond to national disasters, as is evident by the many hinterland communities devastated by floods associated with the May/June rains and in need of urgent assistance. Many friends of the Union also reflected on the theme as an integral part of their greetings, the release noted.
Also, in light of the ongoing Covid-19 related restrictions, the Union opted to restrict its anniversary celebrations to a simple luncheon and prayer session at its Head-office. The gathering consisted mainly of members of the Executive Council, select Branch officials, staff members, and a few special invitees.
Accordingly, the Union said in its release that it “takes this opportunity to once again extend well wishes to its members and to reflect on the many successes in the past as we vigorously confront the challenges before us.”
