Girl, 12, killed in accident

Kaieteur News – A young girl lost her life on Tuesday after being struck down by a motor vehicle along the East Bank Essequibo (EBE) public road.

According to police, 12-year-old Varshanie Ramroop, of Parika Façade, EBE, was travelling in a minibus and at around 15:15 hrs. she exited the said vehicle when it reached the village of Farm, EBE. The bus, police revealed, had stopped on the southern side of the road and Varshanie was attempting to cross the road when she was struck down by a motor pick-up bearing number plate GXX 7522. The owner and driver of the vehicle at the time, has since been identified as Benjamin Parks of Windsor Estates, East Bank Demerara.

As a result of the collision, the young girl fell onto the surface of the road where she received severe head injuries. She was picked up by police in an unconscious state and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty. She was pronounced dead on arrival.

When Kaieteur News reached out to Ms. Rishma Ramroop, mother of the deceased girl, yesterday, she said that her daughter was a student of the Greenwich Park Primary School and was preparing to write the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA). She said that, at the time of the accident, the child was returning home from a lessons class which was held opposite the School.

The body of Varshanie is currently at the West Demerara Regional Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination. Also, police revealed that a notice of intended prosecution has since been served on the driver of the motor pick-up.