Flooding situation classified as a Level 2 disaster – President Ali tells Region 6

– Says Govt. can now seek int’l support

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Kaieteur News – President, Irfaan Ali, during an outreach to Region Six yesterday announced that the countrywide flooding situation is now considered a Level Two disaster. This, according to the Head of State, is based on the advice of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

According to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency’s (CDEMA) Regional Response Mechanism, a Level Two event is one in which the national capacity to respond is not overwhelmed but external assistance is required. The affected State may or may not declare a disaster. In this scenario, the CDEMA Coordinating Unit may provide technical assistance, specialised equipment, support personnel and information sharing. In comparison, a Level Three Event overwhelms the capacity of an affected State to respond.

The President, during the outreach, was accompanied by Ministers, Zulfikar Mustapha and Nigel Dharamlall, who hold the portfolio of Agriculture and Local Government respectively.

During a meeting at Kilcoy/Chesney Housing Scheme the President told residents that “the CDC advised this morning (yesterday) that the disaster is a Level Two disaster so that we can now move the situation to the international community to get international support.”

President Ali further said that his Government is working on a supplementary provision to take to parliament for more resources/monies to be available to assist with the current disaster and it’s after effects.

President Ali also visited the Fyrish/Gybralter area, Chesney Old Housing Scheme, Miss Phoebe, Port Mourant, Manchester, Mibicuri, Johanna (Black Bush Polder), No. 52/53, No. 59 and No. 70. All of the areas visited have been heavily affected by flood and several mechanisms were implemented by the Minister of Agriculture during previous visits to the Region. However, residents from the various areas requested more interventions with the inclusion of more tubings, pumps and machines to clear canals and drains.

“We are going to support you after the flood, we will support farmers…I could have asked the ministers to give me a report but I am here and we understand and we care. We would like to put a pump all over but we don’t have enough pumps. The reality we are dealing with is the volume of water,” said the President while addressing residents at Miss Phoebe and Port Mourant.

Meanwhile, CDC Director General, Kester Craig, also committed to providing further support with the distribution of hampers and cleaning supplies to persons.

President Ali and his team had visited Region Five the previous day.