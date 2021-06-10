First Guyanese woman selected for US Air Force Academy

Latest update June 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 10, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Emmanuela Desir of Georgetown is the first female from Guyana to attend the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In a release, it was noted that she attended a pre departure ceremony at the US Embassy, which included representatives from the Military Liaison Office.
Ms. Desir, according to the release, will receive a full four-year scholarship to the Academy, sponsored by the US Government.
Only 15 international students per year are admitted to the academy from around the world. This scholarship, the release said, “builds on the US commitment to women, peace and security, as we recognise the unique and necessary skills that women bring to the security forces. The United States knows that when we invest in a woman, she changes not only her own life, but also that of her family and community. Add that change in a key institution, such as the military, and she will change that institution and her country.”
Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch praised Ms. Desir’s strong desire to serve her country in the area of science and noted her plans to return to Guyana to work in the field of green energy.
