De General Pest Control and Marketing Agency supports Independence Softball Cup

Kaieteur News – De General Pest Control and Marketing Agency has supported the WeCare Community Services and Promotions inaugural Independence Inter-Region Softball Cup.

The entity recently handed over a cheque to the organisers at a simple ceremony held at its location at 93 ‘B’ John Street, Campbellville.

The competition commenced last Sunday in Region four and will continue this weekend with matches in region 6 at the Lochaber ground, in region 5 at the Bush Lot Sports Club Ground and in region 3 at the Zeeburg Sports club ground and games get under way at 09:00hrs.

The competition is being played on a knock out basis and the two top teams will advance to the playoff stage.

There will be over $200,000 in cash and trophies to be awarded to the winner, runner-up, man of the series, best bowler and batsman in the tournament, man of the match in the final, for the most sixes hit in the final and man of the match in all the games.