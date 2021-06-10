Common Entrance is now bare pressure

Latest update June 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 10, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem pickney write dem mock exam yesterday. In de ole days, we used to call it Common Entrance. It was like auditioning fuh yuh life; yuh bin feel dat if yuh nah do good, yuh chances of success in life slimmer dan a razor edge.
Long ago Minister nah used to visit dem school when dem exam writing. But dem parents used to stand up outside de gate at lunch time and give dem children a treat. Some of dem things wah dem children does get fuh lunch, dem does only see once in a blue moon. But is suh dem parents does buy de best and treat dem children de best on exam day in de hope dat dem gan put dem best foot forward.
Dat is one exam wah people nah stay away from. Dem does go and write it, unlike wah dem boys bin do in university overseas.
One night before final exams, two of dem boys went drinking and dem get suh wasted, dat both of dem tun up late fuh de test.
Dem go straight to de professor and tell he how dem could not reach pon time because dem suffer a punctured tyre and dat cause dem to be late.
De professor tell dem dat is okay. He tell dem fuh come back de next day and he will give dem another test.
Dem two friends go home all night and bun de midnight oil. Dem cram fuh de exam and when dem tun up de next day, de professor put dem in different rooms and hand dem de test paper.
Dem each look at dem paper and see one question only for 100 marks. It read, “Which tyre?”
Talk half and nah mek excuse pon exam day.
