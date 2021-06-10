Champion of Champions dominoes set for Sunday

Latest update June 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 10, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Senior Organising of the Guyana Dominoes League Mark Wiltshire will be hosting the Champion of Champions dominoes competition on Sunday at R and R Sports Club 75 Meadowbrook Gardens.
Entrance fee is $15,000 and the wining team will take home a trophy and $175,000 along with nine medals, while the runner up will receive a trophy and $75,000, third place a trophy and $35,000 and fourth place a trophy and $15,000.
Prizes will also be given to the best female player, MVP, female sharing first love, and man of the match in the final.
All GNDF rules in will in effect and covid guidelines will be observed. Among the teams set to participate are Spartans, F and H, Gold is Money, Angels, C6, Players, Thunder, B13, Executive and All Season. Teams can contact Wiltshire eon 659-8672 for registration.
