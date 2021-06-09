Young Guns and Rohan Auto Spares advances into the play off

Latest update June 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 09, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Young Guns and Rohan Auto Spares have advanced to the playoffs of the WeCare Community Services and Promotions inaugural Independence Inter-Region Softball Cup which commenced on Sunday last at Strathavon Sports Club.
Rohan Auto Spares beat Strathavon SC by two wickets. Batting first, Strathavon scored 143 for 6 in their 10 overs. Randy Hemraj scored 89 with 13 sixes. Bowling for Rohan Auto Spares Chris Seymore claimed 3-22 and Noel Johns 2-23.
Rohan Auto Spares replied with 145 for 8 in 9.5 overs. Travis Alphonso slammed 73 including eight sixes, Shawn Thomas made 20 and Lionel Alphonso 11. Jermaine Persaud captured 3-15 and Navin Lacklall 2-23. Man of the Match was Travis Alphonso.
Young Guns overcame Avengers by two wickets.
Avengers batted first and score 89 for 7 in their allotted 10 overs. Sachin Jagnarine top scored with 21 and Rakesh Persaud got 14. Bowling for Young Guns were Naresh Singh with 3-17 and Chandra Haimraj 1-11.
Young Guns responded with 91 for 8 in 9.4 overs. Chandar Haimraj scored 30 and Troy Ford 16. Navindra Singh captured 3-14 and Mark Dobaj 2-24.
Man of the match was Chandar Haimraj.
Rohan Auto Spares defeated Strathavon All Stars Over 40 by seven wickets. Strathavon Over 40 batted first and scored 65 for 6 in their allotted 10 over. N. Samlall made 12 and P. Persaud 10. Ramnarine Boodram grabbed 4-8 and Narine Bailey 2-2.
Rohan Auto Spares scored 67 for 3 in 5 over in reply. Alfred Seemangal made 27 and Shawn Thomas 24. D. Haimraj had 1-25. Man of the match was Seemangal.
In the Zone final between Young Guns and Rohan Auto Spares, Rohan Auto Spares batted first and score 65 for 7 with Shawn Thomas scored 31 and Seemangal 14. Chandar Haimraj took 2-62, Ford 2-9 and Budhan 2-3.
Young Guns replied with 66 for 4 with Chandar Haimraj scoring 36. C. Haimraj was named man of the match.
The competition will continue on Sunday.
Jun 09, 2021Kaieteur News – Young Guns and Rohan Auto Spares have advanced to the playoffs of the WeCare Community Services and Promotions inaugural Independence Inter-Region Softball Cup which commenced...
Jun 09, 2021
Jun 09, 2021
Jun 09, 2021
Jun 08, 2021
Jun 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – A friend sent me a column in the New York Times (NYT) of May 12, captioned, “Fatigue Is a Luxury... more
Kaieteur News – Five coronavirus-related deaths were reported yesterday. All of the victims were above the age of 55... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the wake of the economic damage done by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]