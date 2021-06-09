Latest update June 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Young Guns and Rohan Auto Spares advances into the play off

Jun 09, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Young Guns and Rohan Auto Spares have advanced to the playoffs of the WeCare Community Services and Promotions inaugural Independence Inter-Region Softball Cup which commenced on Sunday last at Strathavon Sports Club.
Rohan Auto Spares beat Strathavon SC by two wickets. Batting first, Strathavon scored 143 for 6 in their 10 overs. Randy Hemraj scored 89 with 13 sixes. Bowling for Rohan Auto Spares Chris Seymore claimed 3-22 and Noel Johns 2-23.
Rohan Auto Spares replied with 145 for 8 in 9.5 overs. Travis Alphonso slammed 73 including eight sixes, Shawn Thomas made 20 and Lionel Alphonso 11. Jermaine Persaud captured 3-15 and Navin Lacklall 2-23. Man of the Match was Travis Alphonso.
Young Guns overcame Avengers by two wickets.
Avengers batted first and score 89 for 7 in their allotted 10 overs. Sachin Jagnarine top scored with 21 and Rakesh Persaud got 14. Bowling for Young Guns were Naresh Singh with 3-17 and Chandra Haimraj 1-11.
Young Guns responded with 91 for 8 in 9.4 overs. Chandar Haimraj scored 30 and Troy Ford 16. Navindra Singh captured 3-14 and Mark Dobaj 2-24.
Man of the match was Chandar Haimraj.
Rohan Auto Spares defeated Strathavon All Stars Over 40 by seven wickets. Strathavon Over 40 batted first and scored 65 for 6 in their allotted 10 over. N. Samlall made 12 and P. Persaud 10. Ramnarine Boodram grabbed 4-8 and Narine Bailey 2-2.
Rohan Auto Spares scored 67 for 3 in 5 over in reply. Alfred Seemangal made 27 and Shawn Thomas 24. D. Haimraj had 1-25. Man of the match was Seemangal.
In the Zone final between Young Guns and Rohan Auto Spares, Rohan Auto Spares batted first and score 65 for 7 with Shawn Thomas scored 31 and Seemangal 14. Chandar Haimraj took 2-62, Ford 2-9 and Budhan 2-3.
Young Guns replied with 66 for 4 with Chandar Haimraj scoring 36. C. Haimraj was named man of the match.
The competition will continue on Sunday.

 

