SHC forward Babb earns National callup

By Calvin Chapman

Aspiring engineer, Clayza Bobb, has become the latest player from Saints Hockey Club (SHC), to be called up by the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) to have the opportunity to represent the Golden Arrowhead.

The forward, who reached the significant birth milestone of 16-years-old in May, shared with Kaieteur Sport that is was an honour and a pleasure to have the opportunity and it was testament to the hard work that she has been putting in.

However, Bobb, during an interview with Kaieteur Sport confessed that when she was aware of the opportunity, she began to work even harder, “Prior to the official selection of the national team our coach announced that in March that the GHB wanted a list of the pool of players (female) and I was scared because I knew I wasn’t trying my best, so then I dedicated all of my efforts into making the national team and in May when it was announced I was super elated and very proud of myself.”

Like many athletes that have gone on to represent Guyana in recent years, the discovery was made by former National player, now coach, Robert Fernandes. Bobb, who decided to make the switch from volleyball to hockey, explained that, “It was Sir Robby (Robert Fernandes) that really pushed me to be my best. I really liked the sport but I was banned from playing in Form 2 after I had a dip in my grades, but Sir Robby is the one who really vouched for me. From then my journey really began towards this point and everyone in the (Saints Hockey) club have been super supportive and inspiring.”

Although hockey has not proven to provide as much sports scholarship as track & field, Bobb, who is set to write CSEC next year, is optimistic that she can help make a breakthrough not only for herself but other players to come.

“I find as an athlete and as a student it’s really easy to be swayed from your goals. I’ve never really thought of aiming for a scholarship but after seeing it’s possible and after making it so far already there’s no way I’ll step back from the possibility,” Bobb posited.

Most notable success has found the stick wielder in the 2019 GHB Second division outdoor league and she will be aiming for more success when Guyana’s competes at the Pan American Indoor Championships that is scheduled to run off from the 25th to 27th of this month in Pennsylvania, United States.